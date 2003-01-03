Movie Musicals Enjoy a Revival

The popularity of Chicago could herald the return of the movie musical. The once-popular form never entirely disappeared, but fell victim to a more cynical period in film. Moulin Rouge helped the musical re-emerge. Hear from NPR's Scott Simon and critic Elvis Mitchell.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.