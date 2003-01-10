© 2022 KUAF
Dallas Art Museum Stages a Marathon Attraction

By Scott Simon
Published January 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

The Dallas Museum of Art marks its 100th anniversary by staying open for 100 straight hours, drawing visitors night and day... some younger ones in their pajamas. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Bonnie Pittman, the museum's deputy director.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
