Mick Takes 'Best In Show'

What Tiger Woods is to Golf, Torums Scarf Michael is to being a dog. The Kerry blue terrier known as "Mick" for short, wins Best In Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with David Frei, the show's commentator.
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.