Artists Take New Look at Works from Cradle of Civilization

The ancient culture of the land that is now called Iraq is the subject of a "draw in" at the Assyrian Gallery of the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York. Artists make new sketches interpreting some of civilized man's earliest creative efforts. NPR's Jacki Lyden reports.
