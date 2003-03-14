British Hit 'Beckham' Reaches U.S. Screens

Director Gurinder Chadha's hit British film Bend It Like Beckham is now attracting attention in the United States. It tells the story of Jess, a young Indian-British girl who wants to play soccer like her idol, sports celebrity David Beckham. NPR's Jacki Lyden reports.
