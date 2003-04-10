© 2022 KUAF
'A Mighty Wind' Spoofs Early-'60s Folk Singers

By Melissa Block
Published April 10, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

The new film A Mighty Wind -- from the comic talent behind Spinal Tap -- spoofs the folk music era of the early 1960s. The original songs were filmed as live performances. Eugene Levy, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest are among the stars. They talk with NPR's Melissa Block.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
