Yakov Smirnoff, Laughing All The Way to Broadway

Russian emigre comic Yakov Smirnoff is back in the limelight. His act about communist life became one of the first casualties of the end of the Cold War. But this week he opened a new one-man show on Broadway. He speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.
