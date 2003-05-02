A 'Granta' Glimpse at Rising British Writers

/ / Alan Warner's fourth novel is <i>The Man Who Walks</i>.

/ / Andrew O'Hagan's <i>Our Fathers</i> made the short list for the Booker Prize.

Twenty years ago, the British literary magazine Granta published a list of what it considered the best young novelists of Britain. And what a list it was... Martin Amis, Salman Rushdie, Julian Barnes, and many more went on to find fame and sometimes fortune.

And Granta had found itself a tradition. The magazine published a second list in 1993, and now has just crowned a new set of young authors in its March edition.

For All Things Considered, NPR's Lynn Neary speaks with Granta editor Ian Jack and two of the best young novelists, Alan Warner and Andrew O'Hagan.

