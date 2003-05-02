© 2022 KUAF
Simpsons Meet Shakespeare in Miller's 'MacHomer'

By Jacki Lyden
Published May 2, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Impressionist Rick Miller has created a comic one-man version of Shakespeare's Macbeth, employing the wacky characters from the Simpsons -- the hit animated TV show. He's been on a U.S. tour, Homer and others in tow. Miller speaks with NPR's Jacki Lyden.

