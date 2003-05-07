Carl Reiner Takes On the Past

Carl Reiner has been making people laugh for more than 50 years. In his new autobiography, My Anecdotal Life: A Memoir, Reiner recounts his experiences as a comic, producer, director, novelist and playwright. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Reiner about turning down Fidel Castro's star vehicle and other moments of his colorful Hollywood past.
