© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

'Berga' Tells of Nazi Slave Camp, U.S. Captives

By Robert Siegel
Published May 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

During World War II, American soldiers suspected of being Jewish were captured by the Nazis and sent off to a German slave labor camp. Berga: Soldiers of Another War was the final project for famed documentarian Charles Guggenheim, who lost an Army buddy in the camp. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Grace Guggenheim about her late father's last film.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel