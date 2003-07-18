He says he's so indecisive that it takes him hours to order food at restaurants. But when the part of Charles Howard in the movie Seabiscuit landed on his plate, actor Jeff Bridges did not hesitate. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Bridges about his work on the film, opening next week. They also chat about other roles in Bridges' 30-year career.
