© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Hollywood, Video Game Industry Strengthen Ties

By Susan Stone
Published July 23, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

From The Matrix: Reloaded to Finding Nemo, nearly every blockbuster movie released this summer has a video game tie-in. Hollywood executives see the games as a gold mine for growth. But some observers say the games resulting from these marketing deals fail to engage players with a good story. NPR's Susan Stone reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Susan Stone
Susan Stone is a contributing reporter/producer for NPR based in Berlin, Germany. Before relocating to Germany for a Robert Bosch Foundation Fellowship in 2005, she was a producer, editor, reporter and director at NPRs headquarters in Washington for 10 years. Most recently, Stone was a producer and director for the weekend editions of NPR's award-winning news magazine All Things Considered, where she created a signature monthly music feature for the show.