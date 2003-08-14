After 10 years of marriage, the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur for a dentist who believes his wife may be cheating on him. Alan Rudolph's new film, The Secret Lives of Dentists, explores the emotional and psychological bonds of marriage. Hear Rudolph's interview with NPR's Melissa Block.
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.