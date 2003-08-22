Telling the Truth About 'Thirteen'

The film Thirteen is based on the true story of Nikki Reed. In her search to be accepted in junior high, Reed hung out with a fast crowd, getting caught up in drugs and shoplifting. Hear NPR's Jacki Lyden, director Catherine Hardwicke and Reed, who also helped write the movie script.
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.