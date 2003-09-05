WTC Documentary Concludes Burns' NYC Series

Filmmaker Ric Burns' new documentary is a history of the World Trade Center. The Center of the World airs Monday, Sept. 8, as part of the American Experience series on PBS. It's the final episode in Burns' New York: A Documentary Film. Burns speaks with NPR's Scott Simon.
