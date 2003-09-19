© 2022 KUAF
Humor Writing at 'The New Yorker'

By Scott Simon
Published September 19, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Two regular New Yorker contributors who specialize in lighter pieces talk about following in the footsteps of the magazine's legendary humorists and wits. Hear NPR's Scott Simon, screenwriter Paul Rudnick and author Susan Orlean.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
