'The Picture of Morty and Ray'

By Scott Simon,
Daniel Pinkwater
Published September 19, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Daniel Pinkwater, the Weekend Edition Saturday ambassador to the world of children's literature. This time, they discuss one of Pinkwater's own books: The Picture of Morty and Ray, illustrated by Jack E. Davis.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
