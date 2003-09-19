NPR's Scott Simon talks with Daniel Pinkwater, the Weekend Edition Saturday ambassador to the world of children's literature. This time, they discuss one of Pinkwater's own books: The Picture of Morty and Ray, illustrated by Jack E. Davis.
