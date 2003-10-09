© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Robert Earl Keen Tours with 'Farm Fresh Onions'

By Melissa Block
Published October 9, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is on tour with a new album that combines his signature story-rich songs with country riffs, bluegrass and the blues. The album, Farm Fresh Onions, was released this week. Keen talks with NPR's Melissa Block.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block