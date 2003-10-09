Robert Earl Keen Tours with 'Farm Fresh Onions'

Singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is on tour with a new album that combines his signature story-rich songs with country riffs, bluegrass and the blues. The album, Farm Fresh Onions, was released this week. Keen talks with NPR's Melissa Block.
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.