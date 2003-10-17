© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

'Consumed' Showcases 'Trash' Art

By Scott Simon
Published October 17, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

For two years, artist New York David Shapiro collected his own garbage. Now he's organized every coffee cup, cookie wrapper and ravioli box on aisles of shelves, creating a supermarket of empty containers. The "Consumed" exhibit is opening at Jack The Pelican Gallery in Brooklyn. Hear Shapiro and NPR's Scott Simon.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon