'Consumed' Showcases 'Trash' Art

For two years, artist New York David Shapiro collected his own garbage. Now he's organized every coffee cup, cookie wrapper and ravioli box on aisles of shelves, creating a supermarket of empty containers. The "Consumed" exhibit is opening at Jack The Pelican Gallery in Brooklyn. Hear Shapiro and NPR's Scott Simon.
