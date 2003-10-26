© 2022 KUAF
Director Jamie Johnson

By Robert Siegel
Published October 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

The HBO documentary Born Rich offers an insider’s view of the world of the heirs to America’s great family fortunes. Jamie Johnson, the film's 23-year-old director -- and a Johnson & Johnson heir -- filmed his family and friends discussing the experience of possessing more money than most people make in a lifetime. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Johnson.

