© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

'24' Returns for More CIA Thrills

By Robert Siegel
Published October 27, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

The new season of the show 24 begins Tuesday night. The show's creators say that having each hour-long episode reflect an hour in the life of CIA agent Jack Bauer allows them to make it up as they go along. Main plot elements this season include a drug cartel and biological weapons. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Joel Surnow, a writer and co-creator of the FOX series.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel