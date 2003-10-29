© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Book Traces a Family of Political Radicals

By Robert Siegel
Published October 29, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

A Family Circle: The Boudins and the Aristocracy of the Left tells the story of a family that includes poet Jean Boudin, journalist I.F. Stone and political radical Kathy Boudin. Kathy Boudin was recently released from prison for her part in a 1981 armored truck heist organized by the Weathermen. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with author Susan Braudy.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel