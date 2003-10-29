Team Recovers Mayan Altar from Looters

A coalition of scientists, villagers and Guatemalan agents recover a 1,200-year-old Mayan altar. The carved stone altar, weighing over 600 pounds, was looted from an archaeological site in 2000. NPR's Melissa Block talks to anthropology professor Arthur Demarest of Vanderbilt University.
