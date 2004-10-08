© 2022 KUAF
Divination and Politics in Ancient Rome

By Scott Simon
Published October 8, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

The ancient Romans used divination, augury and other mystic and religous practices to predict what the gods intended for their political and military pursuits. One key: sacred chickens. Hear Weekend Edition classics commentator Elaine Fantham and NPR's Scott Simon.

Scott Simon
