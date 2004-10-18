Remote Control Shuts Off Any TV

© 2022 KUAF
By Melissa Block
Published October 18, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

A San Francisco man has created a universal remote control that offers only one function: the 'off' button. His keychain device, TV-B-Gone, is designed to extinguish televisions in public places. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and inventor Mitch Altman.

