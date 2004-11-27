© 2022 KUAF
Retelling the Tale of the Feather Trade

By Jennifer Ludden
Published November 27, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

An article in Audubon Magazine recalls the 19th century effort that ended the feather trade. Until a public outcry stopped the practice, thousands of birds across North America were slaughtered to provide decorations for women's hats. Hear Jennifer Price, author of the article, and NPR's Jennifer Ludden.

