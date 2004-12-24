© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Christmas Movies: What to Watch

By Scott Simon
Published December 24, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

Weekend Edition entertainment commentator Elvis Mitchell tells NPR's Scott Simon what new release he recommends seeing on Christmas Day, after the gifts have been opened and the meal has been eaten. Mitchell also suggests a few of his favorite movies to rent at Christmas time, including Die Hard.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon