© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

BBC Remakes 'Canterbury Tales' for TV

By Scott Simon
Published January 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

BBC America, available on many U.S. cable TV networks, is offering modern adaptations of Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales. One of the stories -- "The Miller's Tale" -- has been recast to take place in a karaoke bar. Hear NPR's Scott Simon and Peter Bowker, who adapted the 14th-century literary classic.

Copyright 2005 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon