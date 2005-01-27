© 2022 KUAF
'Million Dollar Baby'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein,
David Edelstein
Published January 27, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Film critic David Edelstein reviews Million Dollar Baby, a boxing tale directed by Clint Eastwood, who also stars in the movie, alongside Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman. The film has won critical acclaim and is now up for seven Oscars, including best picture.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
