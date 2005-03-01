Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
TV Review: 'NYPD Blue' and 'Deadwood'
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published March 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Television critic David Bianculli reviews the final episode of NYPD Blue and previews Deadwood the HBO Western which begins a second season this weekend. Both shows were created by David Milch.
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.