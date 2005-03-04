Women Vets Say Memorial Statue Too Masculine

NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports that the state of West Virginia has abandoned plans to erect a monument honoring women veterans, because of objections from some female vets that the proposed statue looked too "masculine." Ludden speaks with one of the female vets, former Marine Dottie Alderman, and sculptor P. Joseph Mullins.
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.