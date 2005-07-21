© 2022 KUAF
Gritty, Heartwarming 'Hustle & Flow'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published July 21, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

A Memphis pimp with a midlife crisis tries to make it as a rapper in Hustle & Flow, a film featuring the prodigious acting talents of Terrence Howard. He spent nearly two years researching a role that he initially did not want to accept.

