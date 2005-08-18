Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Final Farewell: A Look Back at 'Six Feet Under'
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published August 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT
Television critic David Bianculli reviews the HBO series Six Feet Under. The series finale will air Sunday. Bianculli will talk about the show, which premiered on the cable network in 2001.
Copyright 2005 Fresh Air
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.