Director Madden Hopes 'Proof' Continues String

Film director John Madden's new film, Proof, is based on the stage play of the same name by David Auburn. It stars Anthony Hopkins and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Madden's previous films include Shakespeare in Love (which garnered seven Academy Awards), Mrs. Brown, Captain Corelli's Mandolin, and Ethan Fromme. He has also directed a number of BBC television productions, including Prime Suspect.

Previously, Madden directed the NPR radio adaptations of Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back.

