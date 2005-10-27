The Busy Career of Actor Christian Bale

Actor Christian Bale is Bruce Wayne -- and of course his alter ego Batman -- in the film Batman Begins, now out on DVD. Bale's other films include American Psycho, Laurel Canyon, Capt. Corelli's Mandolin, and The Machinist. Bale is also the voice of Howl in the new Japanese animated film Howl's Moving Castle. Originally aired on June 13, 2005.

