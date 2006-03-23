© 2022 KUAF
Braugher Returns With 'Thief'

Fresh Air
Published March 23, 2006

Actor Andre Braugher stars in the new series Thief, which debuts at 10 p.m. Tuesday on FX. Braugher plays Nick Atwater, leader of a small gang of thieves. Braugher is best known for his work on the TV series Homicide: Life on the Streets. On that show, he portrayed Det. Frank Pembleton, a role that won him an Emmy.

His work on other TV shows includes Hack, Gideon's Crossing, Law and Order and Kojak. Braugher's films include Glory, Get on the Bus and Duets.

