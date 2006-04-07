Writer-director Nicole Holofcener has had indie hits features Lovely & Amazing and Walking and Talking. Thanks to the names in the cast of her latest feature, Friends with Money, she may be poised to reach a wider audience this time around.

Friends with Money features Frances McDormand, Jennifer Aniston, Joan Cusack and Catherine Keener, who has starred in Holofcener's previous two films as well. The film examines how the varying financial stations of four longtime friends affects their relationships.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.