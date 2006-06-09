© 2022 KUAF
HBO's 'Deadwood' Begins a New Season

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published June 9, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

Our TV critic and (guest host for this show) previews the third season premiere of the HBO series Deadwood. The show returns to the air this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
