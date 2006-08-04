© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

Quirk and Circumstance in 'Little Miss Sunshine'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published August 4, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

The black comedy Little Miss Sunshine revolves around a 7-year- old girl and her dream of winning a childrens' beauty pageant. The movie is the feature debut of the husband-and-wife team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who made their names directing music videos for groups such as REM and The Smashing Pumpkins. Our film critic has a review.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
See stories by David Edelstein