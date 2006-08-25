© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you

'Idlewild' and 'Fried Worms'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published August 25, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

Two new films try something different to find audiences: Idlewild is the musical brainchild of OutKast members Andre 3000 (Andre Benjamin) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton). How to Eat Friend Worms is a family drama based on the popular children's book.

Copyright 2006 Fresh Air

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.
See stories by David Edelstein