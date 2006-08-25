'Idlewild' and 'Fried Worms'

Two new films try something different to find audiences: Idlewild is the musical brainchild of OutKast members Andre 3000 (Andre Benjamin) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton). How to Eat Friend Worms is a family drama based on the popular children's book.
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.