Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
'Brothers & Sisters' Debuts in 'Anatomy' Slot
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published September 22, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
Our television critic reviews the new drama series Brothers & Sisters, which airs on Sunday night in the ABC time slot previously occupied by Grey's Anatomy.
Copyright 2006 Fresh Air
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.