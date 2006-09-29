A Dreamlike 'Science of Sleep'

After 43-year-old French director Michel Gondry left art school, he became a drummer in a rock band called Oui Oui and began directing music videos for the group. Bjork saw one of them, and a new career was launched.

Gondry has directed two feature films written by screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His new film, which he wrote and directed himself, is called The Science of Sleep.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.