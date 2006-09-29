© 2022 KUAF
A Serial Killer Protagonist in 'Dexter'

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published September 29, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

In Dexter, the new Showtime series starring Michael C. Hall of Six Feet Under fame, a forensics expert investigates serial killers by day and turns into one at night, stalking and murdering criminals.

David Bianculli
