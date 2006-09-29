Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Serial Killer Protagonist in 'Dexter'
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published September 29, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
In Dexter, the new Showtime series starring Michael C. Hall of Six Feet Under fame, a forensics expert investigates serial killers by day and turns into one at night, stalking and murdering criminals.
