'Babel''s Wide-Ranging Lens

The Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu won this year's directing prize at Cannes for Babel. His film 21 Grams was nominated for two Oscars and he scored an American art house hit with his first feature, Amores Perros. In Babel, he tells four interrelated stories set on three continents. The film stars Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, and Gael Garcia Bernal.

