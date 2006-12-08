Reviews of 'Blood Diamond' and 'Apocalypto'

Film critic David Edelstein reviews two controversial new films. Blood Diamond has caused an uproar by suggesting that many gems in the marketplace are from places where their harvest causes violent social upheaval. Apocalypto has generated controversy because of its association with writer, director and producer Mel Gibson.
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.