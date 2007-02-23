A Quick Look at Oscars' Shorts

Oscar contenders in the two categories devoted to short films — animated and live-action — include a new take on Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Match Girl, an alien abductor in training (Lifted), a brief musical comedy set among falafel stands (West Bank Story) and the story of a door-to-door Mormon evangelist in love with a married woman.
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.