'The Shield,' Back in Action
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published April 3, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT
The gritty cop drama The Shield, starring Michael Chiklis, begins its sixth season tonight on the FX cable network.
It's intense from the start — and it keeps building from there.
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.