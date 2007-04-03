© 2022 KUAF
'The Shield,' Back in Action

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published April 3, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT

The gritty cop drama The Shield, starring Michael Chiklis, begins its sixth season tonight on the FX cable network.

It's intense from the start — and it keeps building from there.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
