Disney Sings Second Chorus of 'High School Musical'
Fresh Air |
By
David Bianculli
Published August 17, 2007 at 10:00 AM CDT
Our TV critic reviews High School Musical 2, the sequel to the wildly popular teen musical. It stars Zac Efron and premieres on the Disney Channel tonight.
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.