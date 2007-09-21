© 2022 KUAF
Ken Burns, Documenting Another Iconic War

Fresh Air | By David Bianculli
Published September 21, 2007 at 11:56 AM CDT

Fresh Air's TV critic previews The War, the new documentary series about World War II from filmmaker Ken Burns (The Civil War). It premieres Sept. 23 on PBS.

David Bianculli
David Bianculli is a guest host and TV critic on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. A contributor to the show since its inception, he has been a TV critic since 1975.
